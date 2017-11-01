WWE Notes: Triple H in Action, Miz & Corbin Cut Promos on Each Other

Sponsored Links



-- Triple H was action at the first house show on the European tour earlier today and wrestled in a six-man tag team match, teaming up with Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to take on the trio of Cesaro, Sheamus & Bray Wyatt. Seth Rollins tried to explain this logic by saying it was a call he thought he'd never make but you always have to have a Plan B. If anyone attended this event or any of the future shows on the current tour, please send it to Rajah at webmaster@rajah.com

-- The original plan was for Roman Reigns to team up with Rollins & Ambrose but then it was changed to simply Rollins & Ambrose defending their tag team titles after Reigns was unable to be medically cleared to wrestle. The card was obviously reshuffled yet again with Triple H stepping in to team up with the champs.

-- Also notable is that this is Bray Wyatt's first action in several weeks as he had been sidelined to a viral infection of some sort.

-- Baron Corbin & The Miz cut promos on each other to sort of help build towards their somewhat awkward match at the upcoming Survivor Series: