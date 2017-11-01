Backstage Report on Why Emma Was Released & When the Decision Was Made

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on November 1, 2017 - 10:46pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- According to a report at Sports Illustrated, the decision to release Emma, Darren Young and Summer Rae was made this past Friday and announced on Sunday, a day before they were to fly out for Raw and then subsequently the European tour. The decision was apparently made by Vince McMahon during his "routine budget meeting."

-- Emma's release was the one that caused the most surprise she was recently wrestling Asuka on a WWE PPV, but according to this story, the writing was on the wall for a while as she had heat backstage within the company, particularly on the writing staff.

-- Not only did she have enemies on the staff, but she rubbed people the wrong way by voicing her opinions strongly on Twitter. While Emma had a lot of respect backstage among her peers, her release is viewed by some in the company as "addition by subtraction in the locker room" and somewhat of a statement by management.

-- Despite her release, the door remains open for a possible return down the road.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.