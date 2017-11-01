WWE's Current Tour in Europe, WrestleMania 35 Rumors, More WWE Releases Coming?[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
Both Raw and Smackdown are currently on a major European tour that will stretch almost two weeks and include one pre-taped Raw and Smackdown each.
* 11/1 at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland - Raw brand
-- There were rumors over the past week that Detroit, MI would soon be announced as the site for WrestleMania 35 in 2019, however, the Detroit Sports Commission recently denied those reports revealing that they didn't even submit an official bid for the event. The Commission did state that they submitted bids for 2017 and 2018 which ultimately were unsuccessful.
-- There are backstage rumors that WWE will possibly be releasing more talent over the next two weeks. It is believed that those released will be under utilized wrestlers whom the company has very little creative plans for. The releases could come as early as next week and it's possible that those who are not on the current European tour will lead the list of candidates who might be parting ways with the company.