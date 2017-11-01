WWE's Current Tour in Europe, WrestleMania 35 Rumors, More WWE Releases Coming?

Sponsored Links



-- Both Raw and Smackdown are currently on a major European tour that will stretch almost two weeks and include one pre-taped Raw and Smackdown each. Below is the full schedule. We are always looking for correspondents who can provide results to each of these shows for posting on the site, so if you are going to attend, please drop me a line at webmaster@rajah.com. We are especially looking for someone who can either email or text live results/spoilers of Raw on 11/6 and Smackdown on 11/7 in Manchester as these shows will be taped and aired later in the day in North America. Again, please reach out to me directly if you have any interest in contributing.

* 11/1 at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland - Raw brand

* 11/2 at the Brighton Centre in Brighton, England - Raw brand

* 11/2 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland - Smackdown brand

* 11/3 at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London, England - Raw brand

* 11/3 at the BHGE Arena in Aberdeen, Scotland - Smackdown brand.

* 11/4 at the Butlins Arena in Minehead, England - Raw brand

* 11/4 in Barcelona, Spain at the Palau Saint Jordi - Smackdown brand

* 11/5 in Madrid, Soain at the WiZink Center - Smackdown brand

* 11/5 at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales - Raw brand

* 11/6 Raw taping at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England

* 11/6 in Lisbon, Portugal at Campo Pequeno - Smackdown brand

* 11/7 Smackdown Live taping at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England

* 11/7 in Birmingham, UK at Barclay Card Arena - Raw brand

* 11/8 in Dortmund, Germany at Westfalenhallen - Raw brand

* 11/8 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England - Smackdown brand

* 11/9 at the Nottingham Capital FM Arena in Nottingham, England - Smackdown brand

* 11/9 in Leipzig, Germany at Leopzig Arena - Raw brand

* 11/10 in Hamburg, Germany at Barclay Card Arena Hamburg - Raw

* 11/10 in Milan, Italy at Mediolanum Forum - Smackdown brand

* 11/11 in Manheim, Germany at SAP Arena - Raw brand

* 11/11 in Padova, Italy at Kione Arena - Smackdown brand

* 11/12 in Florence, Italy at Nelson Mandela Forum - Smackdown brand

-- There were rumors over the past week that Detroit, MI would soon be announced as the site for WrestleMania 35 in 2019, however, the Detroit Sports Commission recently denied those reports revealing that they didn't even submit an official bid for the event. The Commission did state that they submitted bids for 2017 and 2018 which ultimately were unsuccessful.

-- There are backstage rumors that WWE will possibly be releasing more talent over the next two weeks. It is believed that those released will be under utilized wrestlers whom the company has very little creative plans for. The releases could come as early as next week and it's possible that those who are not on the current European tour will lead the list of candidates who might be parting ways with the company.