Two referees have joined the list of talent that has parted ways with Impact Wrestling in recent weeks.

Brian Hebner and Robert King took to social media to announce their departures from the promotion on Wednesday.

Hebner and King join Jeff Jarrett, Robbie E., Rockstar Spud, Taryn Terrell, Eddie Kingston and Reno Scum as talent who have all parted ways with the company.

Wanted to let everyone know that I have asked & been granted my release from @IMPACTWRESTLING ! Thanks to my locker room, Ur the best! #123 — Brian Hebner (@babyhebner) November 2, 2017