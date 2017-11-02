Backstage News on Undertaker at Raw's 25th Anniversary Show & Any Potential Return

Sponsored Links

Due to the fact that Raw's 25th anniversary show is only a couple of months before WrestleMania 34, it will become clear at that time whether the Undertaker is going to be wrestling in April or not.





If the plan is for Undertaker to wrestle at Mania, there will likely be some sort of angle shot to set that up though at this point, it seems the only logical opponent for him would be Roman Reigns, who is already pencilled in to face Brock Lesnar.





While the feeling is that Undertaker is "retired", he's gone through these motions before in years past but due to the significant amount of money he makes for that one match, it becomes very tempting for him to "get fixed up and try again." Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





