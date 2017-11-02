WWE Announces Official Rules for This Month's NXT TakeOver: War Games

Sponsored Links



-- WWE has announced the rules for this month's NXT TakeOver "War Games" special:

The WarGames Match returns at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in Houston, and WWE.com has the official rules for the massive three-team showdown.

It has been a while – almost 20 years, in fact – since fans have been able to experience a live WarGames Match, so consider this a refresher course. There are also a few added wrinkles to this epic match that you may not see when watching past WarGames clashes on the award-winning WWE Network.

The rules of the match are as follows:

The three-member teams of SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain), Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly), and The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) & Roderick Strong will wage war inside a massive steel cage that surrounds TWO rings.

All three teams will be contained inside separate shark cages by the entranceway, with a member from each team (as chosen by his respective squad) starting the match.

After five minutes, the remaining members from one team will be released from their shark cage and allowed to enter the match.

When another three-minute period elapses, the remaining members from a second team are released from their shark cage and enter the match.

Following another three-minute period, the final team’s members are released from their shark cage and enter the match.

Once all three teams have entered the WarGames Match, a victory can be attained via pinfall or submission.

-- NXT TakeOver: War Games takes place live from Houston on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on WWE Network. We will have live match by match results of the show here at rajah.com so join us then!