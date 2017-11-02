WWE Announces Official Rules for This Month's NXT TakeOver: War Games[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
-- WWE has announced the rules for this month's NXT TakeOver "War Games" special:
The WarGames Match returns at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in Houston, and WWE.com has the official rules for the massive three-team showdown.
It has been a while – almost 20 years, in fact – since fans have been able to experience a live WarGames Match, so consider this a refresher course. There are also a few added wrinkles to this epic match that you may not see when watching past WarGames clashes on the award-winning WWE Network.
The rules of the match are as follows:
NXT TakeOver: War Games takes place live from Houston on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on WWE Network.