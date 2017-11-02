John Cena's Survivor Series Status, Note on AJ Styles, Kane/Strowman

Sponsored Links



-- According to pwinsider.com, John Cena is still scheduled to be the special guest referee for the upcoming Survivor Series PPV match between Brock Lesnar and Jinder Mahal. A poster for the event surfaced online today showing Cena on it and while there is no word on whether that poster is real or fake, the plans for Cena are still in place.

-- As noted, WWE has announced that Jinder Mahal will defend his WWE title against AJ Styles next week on Smackdown Live. Styles was previously scheduled to battle Rusev, with the winner joining Smackdown's Survivor Series men's team. It's unclear whether that match will still happen and if so, when. Styles is still expected to be on that team as the idea seems to be to stack both Raw and Smackdown with all the babyfaces as the only person who is a heel on either team is Samoa Joe.

-- Kane vs. Braun Strowman has been added to many of the house shows on the current European tour. With no Raw PPV until 2018 and Braun Strowman already in a match at Survivor Series, it appears their TV match will end up taking place on an upcoming Raw, likely after Survivor Series.