Sponsored Links



On Thursday, Cody Rhodes' wife, former WWE Superstar Brandi Rhodes (Eden), was announced as one of the cast members for the new season of "WAGS Atlanta" on E!.

Featured below is the excerpt from the announcement regarding Rhodes:

Brandi Rhodes Brandi is the wife of wrestling star Cody Rhodes and the daughter-in-law of the late Dusty Rhodes. She’s also a former wrestling announcer and pro wrestler herself, but struggles to find a balance between her personal and professional life.

For more information on "WAGS Atlanta," visit USMagazine.com.