Bound For Glory 2017: Final Lineup For Sunday's Impact Wrestling PPV

Impact Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this Sunday, November 5th, live from the Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada with Bound For Glory 2017.

Featured below is the complete eight-match card for this Sunday's Impact Wrestling PPV.

BOUND FOR GLORY 2017 Impact Wrestling Championship

* Eli Drake vs. Johnny Impact Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship

* Sienna vs. Gail Kim vs. Allie Impact Wrestling Tag-Team Championship

(5150 Street Fight)

* OVE vs. LAX Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship

* Trevor Lee vs. Matt Sydal vs. Garza Jr. vs. Petey Williams vs. Sonjay Dutt vs. Dezmond Xavier Red Wedding Match

(Knockouts No. 1 Contendership)

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Rosemary Monster's Ball

* Abyss vs. Grado * Bobby Lashley & King Mo vs. Moose & Stephan Bonnar * Ethan Carter III, James Storm & Eddie Edwards vs. El Hijo del Fantasma, Pagano & El Texano Jr.

Check back here at Rajah.com this weekend for Bound For Glory 2017 results.