Bound For Glory 2017: Final Lineup For Sunday's Impact Wrestling PPV

Impact Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this Sunday, November 5th, live from the Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada with
Bound For Glory 2017.
Featured below is the complete eight-match card for this Sunday's Impact Wrestling PPV.
BOUND FOR GLORY 2017
Impact Wrestling Championship
* Eli Drake vs. Johnny Impact
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship
* Sienna vs. Gail Kim vs. Allie
Impact Wrestling Tag-Team Championship
(5150 Street Fight)
* OVE vs. LAX
Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship
* Trevor Lee vs. Matt Sydal vs. Garza Jr. vs. Petey Williams vs. Sonjay Dutt vs. Dezmond Xavier
Red Wedding Match
(Knockouts No. 1 Contendership)
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Rosemary
Monster's Ball
* Abyss vs. Grado
* Bobby Lashley & King Mo vs. Moose & Stephan Bonnar
* Ethan Carter III, James Storm & Eddie Edwards vs. El Hijo del Fantasma, Pagano & El Texano Jr.
Check back here at Rajah.com this weekend for Bound For Glory 2017 results.
