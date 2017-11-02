Total Divas Season 7 Premiere Episode Draws 556,000 Viewers On E!

Sponsored Links



The season seven premiere of Total Divas on E! this past Wednesday evening finished with 556,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

By comparison, the season six season finale, the most recent first-run episode of the show, drew 683,000 viewers. The show averaged 613,000 viewers per episode across the entire sixth season.

Total Divas season seven, episode one this week finished number 33 for the night on cable television in the 18-49 year old demographic.