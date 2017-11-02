Natalya Praises Naomi, Talks Champ vs. Champ Showdown With Alexa Bliss

Sponsored Links



SmackDown Live Women's Champion Natalya recently spoke with The Sun to promote the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, as well as the new season of Total Divas. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On her thoughts on Naomi and winning the title from her at WWE SummerSlam: "It was surreal and incredible to do it at SummerSlam, one of the grandest stages of them all. Apart from WrestleMania, it's the biggest pay-per-view of the year in WWE. So it was very cool to do that and to compete against someone like Naomi, who I think is the most athletic female wrestler in the world.

"I've never been in the ring with somebody who can do the things that she can do and my husband has already let me know that she is his favourite female wrestler of all-time. I had a lot of obstacles to overcome to win the championship, and now that I have it, I'm going to be the SmackDown Live women's' champion forever."

On going into WWE Survivor Series as champion and facing RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss: "My family have had a lot of special moments that have been synonymous with Survivor Series but for me carrying on the torch that my grandfather first passed onto his kids and then they passed it on to me, it's very cool to be going into it as champion. I'm always about growing and moving forward and never dwelling on the past. People ask me what kept me going because it was seven years since I last won a championship, so for me it's always about onwards, upwards and embracing everything.

"In WWE you have so many opportunities to do that and I never take it for granted. Just being on SmackDown is a huge opportunity. But at Survivor Series I'm going to prove to everyone, especially Alexa Bliss, that I'm the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be."

