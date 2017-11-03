More Details on Backstage Heat on Lio Rush; Quick Apology May Have Saved His Job

Sponsored Links

After the recent WWE releases over the weekend and Lio Rush' tweet in which he tried to joke about the situation, there was talk within hours that he would be gone from the company. However, due to his quick apology, it is believed he was not let go though most believe he has an uphill battle now to get the backstage heat off of him.





While most people sort of ignored Rush's apology, Dash Wilder and Jack Gallagher remained critical, while William Regal backed Rush saying that everyone makes mistakes and that people shouldn't pile on him. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





