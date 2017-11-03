WWE News: Raw Tickets Sell Out, Paige Returning Soon, Bludgeon Brothers Debut

-- According to Alberto El Patron, Paige is "days away" from returning to WWE. He added that he can't say more or he'll get her in trouble and that he has no interest in going back to WWE himself. Patron said that WWE officials have told Paige, who has been training at the Performance Center in Orlando for several weeks, to lay low before they bring her back on TV.

-- WWE had a presale for the 25th anniversary Raw at the Manhattan Center today. Tickets sold out almost immediately but the venue is not large and there were probably only 800-1000 seats available in total
. The rest of the seats go on sale tomorrow for the general public and they'll likely also sell out quickly.

-- Luke Harper and Erick Rowan - repackaged as The Bludgeon Brothers made their official debut this week at a house show in Dublin, Ireland. The duo teamed up with The Ascension and took on the Colons and Breezango in an eight-man tag team match, which was won by the former quartet. Check out a pic of them below, sporting new gear:




