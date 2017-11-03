More News on Emma, Darren Young & Summer Rae's Releases

Sponsored Links

With Emma, Summer Rae and Darren Young all being released, it is pretty much certain that all three will end up having to wait through 90-day non compete clauses and none of them will be able to use their names anywhere else that they may compete in the future. With the non-compete clauses, it means they can't wrestle until February but will continue to get paid their WWE salaries.





Emma looks like she will use her real name - Tenille Dashwood - but the independent promotions aren't a good place for women wrestlers to make any significant money. She should still be able to get regular bookings while Impact could also be an option, but they are in cost-cutting mode. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





