Possible Reasons Why WWE Booked Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles for Next Week

-- According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Live, WWE changing plans and having AJ Styles challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Title could be due to one of the following reasons.

-- If Styles ends up winning the title, it will likely be due to WWE's concern that the upcoming champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series between Mahal and Brock Lesnar will end up being a disaster whereas a Styles vs. Lesnar match would be a big-time match that fans will want to see. Another possibility if a title change occurs is that Jinder's shoulder injury is worse than is being let on and it will be a way to get the title off of him.

-- Meltzer added that if the title doesn't change hands on Smackdown, he would guess that the match most likely was booked as a panic move in reaction to Smackdown's low rating this week on Halloween and that WWE would be wanting to push a big title match in order to help the viewership rebound next week.

-- As noted before, it is unknown what will happen in terms of the previously scheduled Styles vs. Rusev match, where the winner was to grab one of the spots on the Smackdown Survivor Series team.