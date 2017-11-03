Sean Waltman On Recent WWE Releases, Lio Rush Controversy, Daniel Bryan

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Sean Waltman recently spoke about a number of current wrestling topics during the latest edition of his X-Pac 12360 Podcast. Below are some of the highlights from the show.

On the recent WWE releases of Emma, Summer Rae and Darren Young: "I understand a lot more with Summer Rae but I would have given an opportunity for Darren to come back and actually have some matches. I am going to go out on a limb and say he's not gonna have a hard time getting work in the independent scene, if he chooses. And Emma, I'm bummed out by that , I was kinda rooting for her because there are a ton of girls that are more gifted athletically and what not, but she really goes out there and works her butt off. Here's the thing, these things are bumps in the road or roadblocks we run into in life or in your career. They are most often timed opportunities in disguise and I believe Emma will do just fine, I believe Darren will be just as fine as well."

On Lio Rush's controversial tweet regarding Emma's release: "I did see the Lio Rush thing , it was a bummer … but it got blown way out of proportion... And I didn't realize everyone had piled on him when I commented on it. I quoted his tweet, I just said 'sad to see this from you,' because I was one of the guys that put in a word for him. All this backlash should be the end of it, that should be the consequence and that's it."

On rumors of Daniel Bryan returning to the ring: "I just think that a person should do the things that make them happy. I'd hate to see somebody go and cause any more long-term damage health wise. But we have our journeys and he has to take his wherever he feels like taking it. It is more of a risk but here's the thing, we're all every single one of us, even the most healthy one of us are one bad bump away from being paralyzed for life, so there's that way to look at it too. We can adjust and most of us do adjust our styles (In ring) over the years, as our bodies get more beat up. I would assume that Daniel (Bryan) would be mindful of these things before he steps in the ring."

Check out the complete episode of Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360 Podcast via iTunes.