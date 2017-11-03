WWE Releases NXT Superstar This Week

Sponsored Links



WWE has come to terms on the release of Sawyer Fulton (Jacob Southwick) this week.

Fulton, who signed with the company back in 2012 and joined the SAnitY faction in 2016, took to social media this week to comment on parting ways with the promotion.

"This has been an absolutely amazing time in WWE," Fulton wrote on Twitter. "After my injury I worked as hard as possible to come back, and it just happened to not work out. However, I'm not ashamed of being released by any means, I held nothing back and at the end of the day I'm happy to leave with my head held high."

Fulton continued, "Honestly I can not wait to start down this new path, and travel, and wrestle in front of new crowds. WWE, NXT thank you for everything you have done for me, and we will see each other again soon. And for all my brothers in the back, I'm sure we will make another town together in the future. I love You all. See you soon!"