WWE Announces "Guitar on a Pole Match" For This Monday's RAW

November 3, 2017
Posted In:
On Friday, WWE announced a "Guitar on a Pole Match" for this coming Monday night's edition of RAW.

Featured below is the complete announcement from WWE.com:

Jason Jordan and Elias to battle in a Guitar-on-a-Pole Match

After Elias blasted Jason Jordan with his guitar during their match two weeks ago, Jordan fired back last week and delivered a guitar counter-assault.

Accordingly, WWE.com has learned that the two Superstars will come to Manchester, England this Monday night to go head-to-head in a Guitar-on-a-Pole Match on Raw.

The contest, which can only be won when a Superstar retrieves the guitar and uses it on his opponent, promises to leave one of these competitors singing the blues.

Don’t miss a moment of the action as the hits keep on coming for Team Red. Raw journeys to the Manchester Arena, this Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.

