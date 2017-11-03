WWE Confirms Opening Segment For Monday's RAW

As we reported earlier today, WWE announced a "Guitar on a Pole" match between Elias and Jason Jordan for this coming Monday night's edition of RAW.

Additionally, WWE confirmed the opening segment for Monday's show.

Kicking off Monday night's RAW will be a special edition of Miz TV, with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz being joined by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

