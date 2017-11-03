WWE Confirms Opening Segment For Monday's RAW

Sponsored Links



As we reported earlier today, WWE announced a "Guitar on a Pole" match between Elias and Jason Jordan for this coming Monday night's edition of RAW.

Additionally, WWE confirmed the opening segment for Monday's show.

Kicking off Monday night's RAW will be a special edition of Miz TV, with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz being joined by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

Make sure to join us here this coming Monday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of WWE RAW.