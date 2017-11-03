Alberto El Patron On Possible MMA Return, Paige's WWE Status & More

Sponsored Links



Former WWE and Impact Wrestling Superstar Alberto El Patron recently spoke with TMZ Sports to promote the Combate Americas MMA promotion, which he works as an executive for.

During the interview, "The Boss" was asked about the possibility of returning to WWE.

"I left that place and I don't have any interest in going back," said El Patron, adding that if he were to consider an MMA return, it would be for the aforementioned Combate Americas promotion.

The former Impact Wrestling Champion, who is advertised to return at the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, also spoke about when Paige would be making her long-awaited WWE comeback.

"She's getting ready [to return to WWE]," said El Patron. "She's in Orlando at the moment. She's been there for the last six weeks."

El Patron added, "It's going to happen pretty soon. I cannot give you any more details because I will get her in trouble. They told her to lay low and not to talk too much about it."

