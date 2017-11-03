Marty Scurll On Joining The Bullet Club, His Villain Character & More

Sponsored Links



Marty Scurll recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Compadres about joining The Bullet Club and more. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On his friendship with The Young Bucks and replacing Adam Cole in The Bullet Club faction: "When I came to Ring of Honor. I'm really close friends with the Young Bucks and have been really hanging out with them a lot, it just seemed like a natural fit. The reason why I believe we get along is because we share the same kind of love for professional wrestling; we have the same kind of mindset. We want to make wrestling fun; we want to push the boundaries; we want to build this company; we don't just want to do a Ring Of Honor pay-per-view and put on great matches because every wrestling promotion in the world has matches. When I joined the Bullet Club, they would just be me doing a Tweet and say that I joined the Bullet Club, but we were like, no, we wanted it to be a big deal that I joined the Bullet Club, and make Bullet Club a number one worldwide trend, so,in our minds that is exactly what we are doing."

On his "Villain" character making him a great fit for The Bullet Club and helping him stand out from the pack: "I think you just have to label stuff for what they are. What is he? He's a villain. I always thought my best way to stand out above anyone else was to be different and do something different, and I always liked playing a guy that goes out there and be a villain; especially with companies like ROH, New Japan and PWG; the action is so fast and furious and there's so many guys; guys like Osprey, who is very impressive in the ring, I ask myself how I can stand out? They're all doing 450 splashes so I asked myself if I should do 950 splashes, or just become a character? So, really that's my approach to wrestling, which is to be different.

"The fact that I'm British, which I play to that as one of my strengths, but people here, if I say a funny word, they'll say that it was hilarious what I said, but that's just me being me, so even that, being confused by my real name and all, but overall, I'm just having a good time with the moniker and playing that role; it's not so much a role, but me going out there and being me and being hated for being me."

