John Cena Featured In Parade Magazine, WWE Network Collections For November

- WWE announced their new WWE Network Collections for the month of November via Twitter today. Check out the details in the following tweets.

Not one, not two, but THREE all-new collections are coming to @WWENetwork THIS MONDAY, PLUS more on #VeteransDay! https://t.co/NST2I8fVg9 — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2017

- John Cena is featured in the latest issue of Parade magazine. Cena, who is on the cover of the latest issue, was interviewed for the publication. The official Twitter page of Parade Magazine posted the following today to promote the issue and the interview with Cena.