Reason WWE Passed on Signing Io Shirai; Upcoming WWE PPV Schedule

The reason WWE decided not to sign Io Shirai was actually not because of her back injury but rather an issue that WWE doctors found with her heart. While she was cleared to wrestle in Japan, WWE's medical staff suggested passing on her.





There will be no Raw exclusive PPV event until February. WWE's schedule of having a PPV every few weeks will end in December as the next event after Survivor Series will be the Smackdown brand "Clash of Champions" on December 17. After that, there will be no PPVs until the Royal Rumble at the end of January before they come back in February with two shows. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





