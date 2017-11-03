Impact Wrestling Viewership Increases For Bound For Glory "Go-Home" Show

Sponsored Links



The Thursday, November 2nd episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV finished with 275,000 total viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com.

The 11/2 edition of Impact Wrestling, which was the "go-home" episode for the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view, saw an increase in viewership compared to last week's show.

By comparison, the 10/26 episode of the show drew 231,000 total viewers on Pop TV, marking an increase of 44,000 viewers for this week's show.