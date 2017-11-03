Report: Earl Hebner Parts Ways With Impact Wrestling

Submitted by Matt Boone on November 3, 2017 - 4:52pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

As noted, several wrestlers and referees have parted ways with Impact Wrestling in recent weeks.

According to a report at Pro Wrestling Sheet, veteran pro wrestling referee Earl Hebner has parted ways with the company.

Hebner, who debuted in Impact Wrestling back in 2006 after parting ways with WWE, joins his son, Brian Hebner, as well as Robert King, as referees who have departed the company.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.