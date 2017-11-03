Report: Earl Hebner Parts Ways With Impact Wrestling[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
As noted, several wrestlers and referees have parted ways with Impact Wrestling in recent weeks.
According to a report at Pro Wrestling Sheet, veteran pro wrestling referee Earl Hebner has parted ways with the company.
Hebner, who debuted in Impact Wrestling back in 2006 after parting ways with WWE, joins his son, Brian Hebner, as well as Robert King, as referees who have departed the company.