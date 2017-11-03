Another NXT Wrestler Released From WWE Today

It looks like the NXT talent roster is shorter by two after today.

Chinese recruit Leo Gao was released from NXT on Friday, according to a report released by ProWrestlingSheet.com. Gao, who was one of the company's first-ever recruits from China, suffered a serious neck injury during training back in August, which some have speculated played a part in his departure from the company.

Gao never made it to NXT television, however he was reportedly one of the "favorites" at the WWE Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida.

As reported earlier today, SAnitY member Sawyer Fulton has also parted ways with WWE this week.

Gao posted the following tweet today after finding out about his release from the company:




