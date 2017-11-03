John Cena Talks About Nikki Bella Bringing Out His Soft Side, Playing The Piano

Sponsored Links



As noted, John Cena is interviewed and featured on the cover of the latest issue of Parade Magazine. Featured below are some of the highlights from the Cena interview in this month's issue.

On working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and giving back in other ways throughout his career: "The excitement, it’s indescribable. That I’m at the very end of the story, as the wish? That’s absurd to think about. We all have to earn a living, but if you can also affect people? That’s a good deal. It gives me the feeling like, yeah, I’m in the right place and I’m doing the right thing with my life."

On Nikki Bella bringing out his soft side: "In the WWE, oftentimes you want people to think, like, ‘Oh, I’m a tough guy.’ ” But now, he says, he knows “a tough guy is somebody who can hold a woman’s hand."

On learning to play the piano: "I tell myself, ‘You can surf the web for 15 minutes, or put the time toward a skill.’ What am I gonna learn in 15 minutes? Your first 15 minutes, maybe where the middle C note is. But after about 125 hours, you learn how to play the piano."

