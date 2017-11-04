Next Week's Raw & Smackdown Sold Out; WWE Considering Turning Rusev Face?

Sponsored Links



-- At a recent house show in Raleigh in a match between Rusev and Tye Dillinger, WWE seemed to test out a double turn for both wrestlers. The audience completely went with the turn so it's possible that based on this success, we could see Rusev turn face and Dillinger turn heel on TV in the coming weeks.

-- Next week's Raw and Smackdown shows - both emanating from Manchester, England have both sold out all 14,000 seats. This is noteworthy in that recent TV events in North American have struggled badly attendance wise, sometimes not even selling 5,000 tickets.