The Rock On Decision To Star In Jumanji Remake, 2020 Presidential Election

Entertainment Weekly has a new article on their official website regarding the Los Angeles Comic Con Q&A hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson last weekend.

As noted, The Rock spoke a lot about WWE and was once again asked about his interest in potentially running for United States President in the 2020 election.

"I think the 'People's President' has a really nice ring to it, I'll just say that," said Johnson when asked about running for U.S. President.

In addition to commenting on WWE and politics, The Rock also spoke about his decision to sign on as the lead in the new film, Jumanji.

"It was the opportunity that we had to introduce Jumanji to a whole new generation," said The Rock. "Also, too, it was my personal way of really paying homage and respect to the one man who created the Jumanji magic to begin with, Mr. Robin Williams."

