The Undertaker Leaving Subway Makes Headlines (Photos), Sting Appearance

- The Undertaker, who returns at the RAW 25th Anniversary special in January, made news on TMZ and The Sun as a photo of himself leaving Subway made the rounds on social media. Check out the photos at either link.

- WWE Hall Of Famer Sting is scheduled to appear at the Frank & Son Collectible Show to sign autographs and pose for photos with fans at 19649 E. San Jose Ave. City of Industry, CA. 91748 from noon until 3pm on Saturday, November 18th. For ticket information, call (909) 444-7955, or visit TicketPricing.com.




