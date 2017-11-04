Lana Talks About Fans Seeing A New Side Of Her On Total Divas This Season

As noted, Total Divas season seven recently kicked-off on E!, which features some new cast members.

To promote the return of the popular WWE reality show, Lana spoke with Hollywood Life and discussed how fans will see her performing in the ring at a pay-per-view and working three title matches in her still new in-ring career.

"I would say that you are going to see my in-ring journey," said Lana. "And you'll actually see everything that is happening to me from not knowing when I was going to debut to my in ring journey basically not knowing when I was going to be wrestling to all of the sudden be given my first singles match."

Lana continued, "And to add to that it was title match, and all the ups and downs that came from that. I was feeling I was going to throw up the entire time when I was getting ready for my first match on pay-per-view, then having three title matches in a row, it was a crazy experience."

Check out the complete Lana interview at HollywoodLife.com.




