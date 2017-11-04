Nikki Bella Reveals Career Choice She Wants To Pursue, Talks WWE Comeback

Submitted by Matt Boone on November 4, 2017 - 1:50pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

WWE Superstar and Total Bellas co-star Nikki Bella recently addressed her future plans following her shocking elimination from ABC's Dancing With The Stars in a new video released via the official YouTube channel of The Bella Twins.

As Nikki explains in the above video, she enjoyed getting lost in a character during DWTS and plans to seek some potential opportunities in the movie world, as well as make her WWE comeback alongside her twin sister, Brie Bella.

"I'm actually, for the first time ever, thinking about that I want to do a few movies," said Bella. "Because getting lost in a character was really fun and I think that's something I want to do next, but I think I do need to make a comeback with Brie [Bella] first."

Bella continued, "At least that's what I want to do, so Vince, you're getting a call."

Check out the complete video featuring Nikki Bella above or at YouTube.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.