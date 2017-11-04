Official Trailer & Details On New "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase Documentary

Sponsored Links



On Tuesday, November 7th, Fathom Entertainment will be presenting the premiere of a new documentary, A Story Of Hope, Faith and Wrestling: The Price of Fame, based on WWE Hall Of Famer "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase Sr.

The official synopsis for the documentary, which runs at 1 hour and 45 minutes, reads: "The Price of Fame explores the life of Ted Dibiase, "Million Dollar Man” and his family. They built a Legacy in the ring, but the lasting impact will be felt for generations outside the ring. Discover what the Price of Fame was for Ted, and what he found that changed everything, something Priceless."

