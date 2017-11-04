Another Referee Issues Statement Regarding Impact Wrestling Departure

Sponsored Links



Add yet another referee to the list of those who have parted ways with Impact Wrestling this week.

In addition to Earl Hebner, Brian Hebner and Robert King, longtime Impact Wrestling referee Brian Stiffler announced his departure from the company this week.

Stiffler, who joined Impact Wrestling back in 2004, ends his 13-year run with the promotion this week, a fact he confirmed himself via social media. He also gave comments about his release from the company to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com.

On his official Twitter page, Stiffler wrote the following regarding his Impact Wrestling departure:

"Got to main event one last time w/ [Impact Wrestling]!! Thanks for granting my release! Big THANKS to the locker room & crew for everything!!"

Additionally, Stiffler offered the following comments about his release from Impact Wrestling to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet:

"I’m extraordinarily grateful for being given the opportunity to have worked with TNA/IMPACT for the past 13 years. I’ve learned and grew so much with the help of so many incredible people, including Brian and Earl Hebner (who also I became best friends with!!). The locker room is so unbelievably talented and passionate. And the crew has some of the hardest working men and women I’ve ever been around. As I leave, I wish them all nothing but continued success and all the best!!"