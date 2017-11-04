Another Referee Issues Statement Regarding Impact Wrestling Departure[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
Add yet another referee to the list of those who have parted ways with Impact Wrestling this week.
In addition to Earl Hebner, Brian Hebner and Robert King, longtime Impact Wrestling referee Brian Stiffler announced his departure from the company this week.
Stiffler, who joined Impact Wrestling back in 2004, ends his 13-year run with the promotion this week, a fact he confirmed himself via social media. He also gave comments about his release from the company to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com.
On his official Twitter page, Stiffler wrote the following regarding his Impact Wrestling departure:
Additionally, Stiffler offered the following comments about his release from Impact Wrestling to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet: