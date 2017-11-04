Pete Dunne Talks About Using Triple H's Style, Weekly WWE U.K. TV Show

Sponsored Links



WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne recently spoke with The Mirror to promote WWE's ongoing tour of the United Kingdom. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how things evolved to where he uses Triple H's water-spitting entrance, Pedigree finisher and sledgehammer gimmick weapon: "I think it just came about, it was kind of the angle we had taken on at PROGRESS at the time, that we thought we were too good for the place and moving on, using PROGRESS as a platform to get to bigger and better things. It just all sort of came from that. The fans seemed to like it and even though they were supposed to hate us, I think a part of them found it funny. It was a bit of fun that we had. And Triple H found it pretty funny himself, so that was pretty cool."

On rumors of WWE pitching to ITV and Sky for a potential weekly WWE U.K. show: "I personally haven't heard anything, but WWE haven't exactly been quiet about the fact that their aim is to do a full time UK brand show. They have been quite open about that from the start. It's still something I'm holding out for, that's the ideal situation for me right now. A lot of people ask do I want to do NXT, or do I want to do main roster. I would love to be able to start something new and build a UK brand that we can all be proud of. I'm so proud of the tournament that we did and the tapings that we did in Norwich and the small part of NXT shows that we've had the chance to do stuff with. To be able to build something from the ground up, that would be really exciting to me. So fingers crossed. As of right now, I haven't heard anything more that anyone else, but I'm still hopeful."

