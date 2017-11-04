Tommy Dreamer On House Of Hardcore/WWE Working Relationship, Hardy Boys

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar, ECW Original and House Of Hardcore founder/promoter Tommy Dreamer recently spoke with the folks from The Whig for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On wrestlers working for his House Of Hardcore (HoH) promotion on their way to joining WWE: "I forgot who brought it up, but 39 people so far -- and we're only at 34 shows -- have worked for House of Hardcore and then went to WWE. It's a situation Dreamer said that he is familiar with from his old days in ECW. I'm used to it from the original ECW. Men and women would jump from ECW to WWE and come back. Until I'm able to afford giving someone a weekly pay check, I'm okay with it."

On partnering with Twitch to stream his HoH events: "When I had the deal with FloSlam, or when I was doing my own i-pay-per-view, I would have to deal with who was illegally downloading the stuff and all of that. Now, this is how I feel we're watching television. I no longer have cable. I have a smart TV, streaming devices, you download the apps, this you don't even have to download the app, they're partners with Amazon, so if you have Amazon Prime, you get it and you can watch it on your television, you can watch it on your computer, you can watch it on your phone ... it's available to everyone, all you have to do is subscribe to the channel and you get to watch it."

On WWE allowing The Hardy Boys to finish up their HoH storyline after their WrestleMania 33 return: "WWE allowed Matt and Jeff to fulfill their obligations to me, while they were the tag team champions. Yes, there were some hiccups along the way, but I understand WWE's way. Triple H made that happen. I cannot thank Triple H enough for letting that happen. They could have been jerks and said no, they're under contract."

Check out the complete Tommy Dreamer interview at TheWhig.com.