Video: J.J. Dillon Denies Recent Allegations Made By Eric Bischoff

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer J.J. Dillon recently spoke with the folks from Hannibal TV and responded to allegations made by his former boss in WCW, Eric Bischoff.

According to Bischoff, Dillon once attempted to disclose privelaged WWE salary information when leaving his front office job with the company to work for WCW during the late 1990s, something Bischoff claims he refused to indulge.

When speaking with the folks from Hannibal TV recently, Dillon denied these claims.

"I had been involved with contracts and knew what everybody was making, and I would regard divulging proof of that as proprietary information that would've been inappropriate for me to document to him," Dillon said. "Did I have ballpark numbers that were in my mind? Yes. And if there was a discussion, I could've talked in generalities... I could, in generalities without giving him specifics, help him with my knowledge in a subtle way."

Regarding their difference in opinion on this particular subject matter, Dillon went out to make the claim that he holds no ill-feelings towards Bischoff.

"I have no ax to grind with Eric Bischoff," he said. "Eric is a good-looking guy, dresses well, presents himself well. He could be the salesman who could sell anything because he has the gift of gab for presentation and he's very smart that way. He's not a wrestling person, I don't think he's particularly knowledgeable in our business. Whatever his opinion of me is and his assessment of my capabilities professionally or personally, to be honest I could care less. But I don't have any personal animosity towards him."

Check out more from the J.J. Dillon interview with Hannibal TV above or at YouTube.com.