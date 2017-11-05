Potential Reasons Why Summer Rae Was Released from WWE

Sponsored Links

It is believed that Summer Rae was released simply because the role that WWE envisioned for her when she was first signed is not one which they believe she can make work at this stage of her career.





When she originally joined WWE, the belief was that she would become a major star in the Stacy Keibler mold. However, as she got older it seems the company didn't see her in the same light anymore and after several failed storylines - the biggest of which was the one with Rusev - a release was pretty much imminent. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





