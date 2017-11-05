Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega Announced For NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 12

Sponsored Links



Go ahead and add another big main event to the 2017 pro wrestling calendar.

Following a recent "Twitter War," Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega have signed to face each other in a battle of Winnipeg, Manitoba boys at New Japan Pro Wrestling's (NJPW) Tokyo Dome event on January 4th.

Omega successfully defended his IWGP United States Championship against Trent Barreta at the Power Struggle show this weekend and after the match, a video aired where Jericho claimed to be the Alpha of the business.

Jericho went on to challenge Omega in the video and the IWGP U.S. Champion accepted.

NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 12 event, featuring the Jericho-Omega match for the IWGP U.S. Championship, goes down on January 4, 2018 from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.