Triple H Appears With Pete Dunne In The Ring At ICW Event This Weekend

Sponsored Links



This weekend, WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque made a surprise appearance at a non-WWE pro wrestling event.

"The Game" appeared at the Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) event in Cardiff, Wales, making his trademark WWE entrance before standing inside the ICW ring alongside WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne.

Footage of Triple H's appearance at the ICW show is available on the promotion's official Facebook page. Additionally, you can check out a photo of Triple H at the show courtesy of the company's Twitter page below.