Bound For Glory 2017: Final Card For Tonight (Match Gets Cancelled)

VIDEO
Impact Wrestling returns to the pay-per-view arena tonight, as they present their "Bound For Glory 2017" pay-per-view from the Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
This weekend, it was announced that the Red Wedding match between Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary has been cancelled.
With that now known, featured below is an updated look at the final card heading into tonight's PPV:
BOUND FOR GLORY 2017
Impact Wrestling Championship
* Eli Drake vs. Johnny Impact
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship
* Sienna vs. Gail Kim vs. Allie
Impact Wrestling Tag-Team Championship
(5150 Street Fight)
* OVE vs. LAX
Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship
* Trevor Lee vs. Matt Sydal vs. Garza Jr. vs. Petey Williams vs. Sonjay Dutt vs. Dezmond Xavier
Monster's Ball
* Abyss vs. Grado
* Bobby Lashley & King Mo vs. Moose & Stephan Bonnar
* Ethan Carter III, James Storm & Eddie Edwards vs. El Hijo del Fantasma, Pagano & El Texano Jr.
Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more