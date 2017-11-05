Ric Flair On If He Misses Drinking, A Story About His Doctor & Fiancee

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with The Charlotte Observer to promote the new ESPN 30 For 30: Nature Boy documentary on his life and career. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On no longer drinking and a story about his doctor: "I could never drink again. I mean it. Never. I made a joke about it to my doctor recently. He said, 'So what have you been doing?' I said, 'Eh, just been laying low, and healing up. Had a couple beers the other night.' He looked at me and said 'What?' I mean, I could tell. He was pissed. I said, 'No, I'm just kidding.' He said, 'Ric, let me tell you something: I can't get you through something like this again.' "

On whether or not he misses drinking: "Miss drinking? No. Not at all. Ten days of not knowing where you are and being on life support? Even a guy as irresponsible as I have been, and can be, would never subject himself to that again. So yeah. Diet Coke, man. Starbucks coffee. Venti bold. And a lot of Gatorade. Actually, when I first got out of the hospital ... I couldn't twist the top off a bottle of Gatorade. That tells you how weak I was."

On asking his fiancee in the hospital recently if he was going to survive: "I used to say to Wendy every day, 'You think I'm gonna make it?' And there's Wendy, the total picture of positivity: 'Ric, of course you are. You're gonna live to be 80. You're gonna outlive me.' Well, I used to think that, too – until August 14th. S---. Yeah, I thought I was invincible."

Check out the complete Ric Flair interview at CharlotteObserver.com.




