Video: Triple H Makes Appearance, Cuts Promo At ICW: Road To Fear & Loathing X

Sponsored Links



As noted, Triple H made a surprise appearance at the Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) event on Sunday.

"The Game" appeared at the ICW: Road to Fear & Loathing X event in Cardiff, Wales, the same location where WWE's RAW brand promotes a live event this evening.

Triple H joined WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne and ICW owner Mark Dallas in the ring, cutting a promo about ICW being one of the places where the wrestling business starts and promising that the scene will be taken to new heights thanks to guys like Dunne and Tyler Bate "setting the world on fire."

Featured above is video footage of Triple H's appearance at today's ICW: Road to Fear & Loathing X event.