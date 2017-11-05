Chris Jericho Comments On Kenny Omega Match At Wrestle Kingdom 12

Sponsored Links



As noted, in another shocking move by Chris Jericho, the longtime top WWE Superstar has been announced as Kenny Omega's opponent for the IWGP United States Championship match at the New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) Wrestle Kingdom 12 show.

Jericho, who recently finished up another run with WWE, which he has called another one of the favorites of his career, is now moving onto the Japanese scene for the first time in years, as he works the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 event, which goes down live from the Tokyo Dome in Japan on January 4th.

Jericho commented on the announcement of the match, which was made via video promo featuring himself with a photo of Omega that aired during the Power Struggle event this weekend. Check out his comments and some promotion from NJPW's official Twitter page, which includes photos from the Jericho video segment, below.