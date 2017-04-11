WWE Live Event Results (11/4/2017) - Minehead, England[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
Thanks to rajah.com reader Garry Sage for sending this in:
Wwe Live Event Results - minehead Butlins 4/11/17 (raw live)
FINN BALOR defeated SAMOA JOE
Goldust, Heath ledger, rhino, Jason Jordan
Asuka defeated mickie james
Tyler bate, Trent seven defeated Tyson t bone and Conor’s
Braun stouman defeated Kane via DQ
KIDS FREAKED OUT FOR IT as did I!
Enzo amore defeated Kalisto
BAYLEY , SASHA BANKS defeated NIa Jaxx , Alexa bliss
The miz defeated Matt hardy
Seth Rollins . Dean ambrose , HHH
The shield came through the crowd on our side luckily we were by the aisle and the
Great night for my kids first Wwe experience it defo won’t be the last
Garry Sage