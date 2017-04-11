WWE Live Event Results (11/4/2017) - Minehead, England

Thanks to rajah.com reader Garry Sage for sending this in:

Hi
I took my family to watch the Wwe live event in minehead (Butlins) it was my
children’s first ever Wwe event and they loved it thanks to these guys ......

Wwe Live Event Results - minehead Butlins 4/11/17 (raw live)

FINN BALOR defeated SAMOA JOE

Goldust, Heath ledger, rhino, Jason Jordan
Defeated
Elias. Bo Dallas, Karl Anderson. Luke Gallows

Asuka defeated mickie james

Tyler bate, Trent seven defeated Tyson t bone and Conor’s

Braun stouman defeated Kane via DQ
Kane used a chair and Braun put Kane through a table

KIDS FREAKED OUT FOR IT as did I!

Enzo amore defeated Kalisto

BAYLEY , SASHA BANKS defeated NIa Jaxx , Alexa bliss

The miz defeated Matt hardy

Seth Rollins . Dean ambrose , HHH
Defeated
sheamus Cesaro bray wyatt

The shield came through the crowd on our side luckily we were by the aisle and the
kids got to tag them ! Loved it ! I was jealous haha

Great night for my kids first Wwe experience it defo won’t be the last

Thank you

Garry Sage
Rajah Reader




