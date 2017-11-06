Chris Jericho's Status, WWE Releases Tough Enough Winner, Emma Taking Bookings

Sponsored Links



-- As noted today, Chris Jericho will be wrestling Kenny Omega on January 4, 2018 at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 12. For those wondering how this is possible given his ties with WWE, Jericho is actually not signed to any contract with WWE and is essentially a free agent.

-- Emma, who is going by her real name Tenille Dashwood, announced on Twitter that she is accepting bookings beginning February 1. That is when her 90-day non compete clause with WWE ends.

-- According to a report at pwinsider.com, WWE has released its most recent Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl sometime last week. After winning Tough Enough in 2015, Bredl was repackaged as "Bronson Mathews" and was training at the WWE Performance Center. However, due to concussion related issues, he was not active for a while and was deemed expendable.