WWE Raw Preview: Angle on Miz TV, Guitar-on-a-Pole Match, Kane's Next Victim, more

Here is the Raw preview for tonight's show, which will be taped in Manchester, England and aired in North America a few hours later.

“Miz TV” kicks off Raw in Manchester with special guest Kurt Angle

Controversy has been running wild ever since SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan was attacked by his former Team Hell No tag team partner Kane on last week’s Raw. Shane McMahon has labeled the incident a “setup” and said that there would be “hell to pay.” Did The Big Red Machine act alone? Or did Kurt Angle have a hand in the attack as payback for SmackDown bringing Raw under siege? Raw crosses the pond to Manchester England this Monday, where the action will kick off with a must-see edition of “Miz TV” featuring GM Kurt Angle as the special guest.

Jason Jordan and Elias to battle in a Guitar-on-a-Pole Match

After Elias blasted Jason Jordan with his guitar during their match two weeks ago, Jordan fired back last week and delivered a guitar counter-assault. Accordingly, WWE.com has learned that the two Superstars will come to Manchester, England this Monday night to go head-to-head in a Guitar-on-a-Pole Match on Raw. The contest, which can only be won when a Superstar retrieves the guitar and uses it on his opponent, promises to leave one of these competitors singing the blues.

Can Alicia Fox find Superstars to be on her Traditional Survivor Series Team?

Considering her recent tantrums, erratic backstage attacks and just plain weird behavior, though, the question remains: Is Alicia cut out to be captain? And will she be able to get top-level Superstars to join her and Nia to take on Team SmackDown?

Will Kane’s monstrous reign of destruction continue in Manchester?

Who will be the next Superstar to fall victim to the monstrous force of nature? And, after Strowman returned last week to take out Miz and The Miztourage, is it only a matter of time before those two titans clash again?

Will Raw’s titleholders still be standing tall for the Champion vs. Champion Match at Survivor Series?

No titleholder’s championship reign is secure between now and Sunday, Nov. 19. But who, if anyone, will fall from their place of glory?