Ric Flair Added To WWE's Starrcade On 11/25

Another big name has been added to WWE's Starrcade live event in Greensboro, NC. The 11/25 house show will now feature Ric Flair's first WWE appearance since his health scare in August.

During a recent promotional interview with SoloWrestling.com, the WWE Hall of Famer's daughter Charlotte announced that The Nature Boy will be in the house at Starrcade. Charlotte confirmed that her father will be there to watch her cage match with Natalya for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

One of Flair's most famous in-ring rivals, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, is also booked to appear at the live event.

After Starrcade, Flair is next scheduled to appear at RAW's 25th anniversary show on January 22nd. Other names booked for that big episode of RAW include Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and Kevin Nash.

Here's the updated card for WWE's Starrcade live event on November 25th:

Steel Cage Match: WWE Championship

- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Steel Cage Match: Smackdown Women’s Championship

- Natalya (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

- Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express

Triple Threat: United States Championship

- Baron Corbin (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Rusev

Texas Tornado Match: Smackdown Tag Team Championship

- The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

- Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

- Breezango vs. Aiden English and Mike Kanellis