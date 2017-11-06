Betting Odds for Tomorrow's Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles Match on Smackdown

Sponsored Links



Thanks to betwrestling.com for sending this in:

There are actually betting odds available for Tuesday's Smackdown WWE Championship match between defending champion Jinder Mahal and challenger AJ Styles. This isn't the first time odds makers took on a Smackdown match. This first happened over the Summer when John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura faced off on television. Cena was favored early on, but Nakamura prevailed.

For Tuesday's match the initial odds were and even bet, with both Mahal and Styles set at -120. The odds changed almost immediately and AJ is now a slight favorite at -155 to Jinder's +115. As always, because this is a championship match, this doesn't mean The Phenomenal One is favored to walk out of Smackdown as Champion due to the “champion's advantage” of titles not changing hands due to a DQ or count out.

It's also worth mentioning that The Maharajah has overcome long odds in the past during this championship reign. Another factor to consider is that Jinder is set to face Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series in a “champion vs champion” match. Styles winning the title could change that and some could argue that with AJ having more star power than Jinder, this would make for a more intriguing match and be more of a money draw. On the other hand, WWE is obviously firmly behind Mahal and a win over AJ would only elevate him further.

This particular match is worth following because it could go in any direction. Usually odds close right as the match is starting, however this is being pretaped at the Manchester Arena in England, so these odds are likely to close before Smackdown airs.