Press Release: New Brian Pillman Book "Crazy Like A Fox" Now Available

On Monday, the following press release was sent out to promote the new book on the life and career of "The Loose Cannon," Brian Pillman:

Crazy Like A Fox – The Definitive Chronicle of Brian Pillman 20 Years Later

Crazy Like A Fox – The Definitive Chronicle of Brian Pillman 20 Years Later is now available to purchase from Amazon at the following link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1976541247/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1509992025&sr=1-1

The 318 page book offers the most in-depth analysis of Brian’s entire personal and professional life, with unheard details of his football and wrestling careers complimented by exclusive interviews with close friends, colleagues and reporters, including members the Pillman family, Dave Meltzer, Kim Wood, Bruce Hart, Raven, Shane Douglas, Jim Cornette, Mark Madden, Mark Coleman, Les Thatcher, Alex Marvez, Mike Johnson and many more.

Official preview:

“An alpha male with a beta body, looking to thrive in worlds where beta males with alpha bodies are the primary requirement.

He was a complex paradox, a walking contradiction. He lived more in 35 years than most do in a lifetime, the product of an arduous infanthood. His overachievement is awe-inspiring. Tales of his conflicts and conquests became the stuff of legend. His borderline genius and tragic demise made him an icon shrouded in mystique.

He was Brian Pillman, and two decades later the most comprehensive look at one of professional wrestling’s most fascinating stories has been compiled. Discover unheard details of his upbringing, the incredible story behind chasing an NFL roster spot and his introduction to pro wrestling in the crazy Stampede circuit. Revel at his trials and tribulations in WCW and the WWF, walking the fine line between the cusp of superstardom and political turmoil. Reflect in the most detailed, inside breakdown of his Loose Cannon gambit ever produced, the scam that turned him into the talk of the business, before fatally drowning in personal tragedy and addiction.

With exclusive interviews with some of Brian’s closest friends and family, Crazy Like A Fox is a must-read for Pillman fans, and a breathtaking look at the bizarre world of wrestling to boot…”